PSPCL detects 22 power thefts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

As many as 21 people were caught stealing electricity through kundi connections across villages in Jalandhar today during a special campaign of the enforcement wing to check power theft. Collectively, the PSPCL has imposed a fine of Rs 14.02 lakh on the culprits, namely atta chakki owners, home owners and shopkeepers who were illegally siphoning off power for personal use through kundi connections to the main power line in villages.

As part of the special campaign launched by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) against electricity theft, teams of the Jalandhar enforcement wing constituted a group and conducted raids in Shahkot (Nakodar) and nearby villages of Malsian, Sindra, Pipli and Rajowal.

A total of 21 electricity thieves were arrested during the raid. Among those was a Pipli-based flour mill, which was caught stealing direct electricity through a cable. The mill was fined Rs 3.95 lakh. The mill was also told to pay Rs 1.2 lakh as the compounding fee.

Other power thieves were domestic consumers and village shopkeepers, who were caught stealing electricity from LT lines or electric supply lines through kundi connections.

In addition to this, an illegal tubewell connection was also caught running at the Rakkasan village near Nawanshahr. Only one tubewell connection of this consumer was approved whereas he was caught running another illegal bore in the field by connecting a direct cable with a 7.5 KW motor supply line. For this violation, he was fined Rs 1.02 lakh.

All the cables being used for power theft were seized and 22 power theft cases were unearthed during the raid. A total fine of Rs14.02 lakh was imposed on the violators.

The enforcement wing teams and distribution office employees present on the occasion appealed to the consumers to not steal power.

The PSPCL officials said they could be contacted via WhatsApp on 9646175770 for rein in electricity theft. The PSPCL assured its consumers that their identity would not be disclosed.

Rs 14.02-L fine imposed on electricity thieves