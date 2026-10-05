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Home / Jalandhar / PSPCL detects two power theft cases in Garhshankar and Balachaur, slaps Rs 8.38 lakh penalty

PSPCL detects two power theft cases in Garhshankar and Balachaur, slaps Rs 8.38 lakh penalty

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:03 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has detected two cases of electricity theft near Garhshankar and Balachaur with errant consumers being slapped with a combined penalty and compounding fee of Rs 8.38 lakh.

According to PSPCL officials, during a raid in village Kot near Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district, the enforcement team found a consumer using electricity directly from the powercom supply cable by bypassing the meter.

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The consumer had allegedly tapped the supply cable connected to the electricity meter installed outside his house by making an illegal joint and attaching a black cable to draw power for the construction of sheds on a plot opposite the premises.

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The consumer had not obtained a temporary electricity connection for the construction work. During the inspection, an electric cutter and welding set were found being used for the construction of the sheds with the connected load measured at 5.90 kilowatt.

The Enforcement Wing declared the case as direct electricity theft, disconnected the consumer’s connection and seized the cable being used for the theft. The illegal joint made in the powercom supply cable was also removed. The consumer was charged Rs 3.80 lakh as a penalty for electricity theft and Rs 29,000 as a compounding fee.

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In another case, a consumer in Jhangrian village near Balachaur was allegedly found stealing electricity for filling a fish farming pond. Although the consumer had a regular electricity connection for fish farming, he was found drawing power directly from the transformer through an illegal cable connection, bypassing the electricity meter.

The wing disconnected the supply and registered the case as electricity theft. The consumer was imposed a theft assessment of Rs 1.69 lakh and a compounding fee of Rs 2.60 lakh. The cables allegedly used for the theft were seized and handed over to the distribution organisation's staff.

Police action has also been initiated against both consumers by the Anti-Power Theft police station, officials said. The Enforcement Wing said raids are being conducted regularly in different areas to check electricity theft.

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