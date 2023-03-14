PSPCL employees rely on 'jugaad' for repair work in Talwara

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Talwara, March 13

Employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSCPL) are facing day-to-day problems in rectifying many types of electricity-related problems, including outages, breakdowns and damage to power cables, without safety kits and adequate equipment.

As a result, PSPCL employees are relying upon the ‘jugaad’ forced to work on the power lines putting their life in danger. Bijli Mazdoor Sangh president Surinder Singh and Powercom Employees’ Union, Mukerian Mandal, president Bodhraj said although, officials claim that the technicians are equipped with complete safety kit to work on the lines, adequate equipment and safety kits were not being provided to the employees.

Employees need safety belts, helmets, gloves, torches, etc., which they do not have. Many a time, the employees have to rely upon ‘jugaad’ by putting their life in danger for repair works, and sometimes they themselves buy equipment from their own pocket.

Employees leaders say due to the non-availability of safety kits to the employees, they have to face a lot of difficulties while working on the lines. Employees are also forced to resort to jugaad technology to repair power lines and can be seen working on lines high up the poles without appropriate ladders even.