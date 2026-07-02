PSPCL faces double trouble as regular staff join protest amid outsourced workers' strike

The ongoing strike by outsourced employees has already disrupted consumer services at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offices. Now, the power utility faces another challenge, with regular employees launching a work-to-rule protest from Wednesday, raising concerns over further delays in grievance redressal and field operations.

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Under the agitation, employees have announced to work strictly between 9 am and 5 pm, switch off official phones after duty hours, refuse overtime and perform only those duties assigned under existing service rules.

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The protest has been launched jointly by the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers, Grid Substation Employees Union, Powercom and Transco Pensioners Union Punjab and the Pensioners Welfare Federation. The unions have accused the government and PSPCL management of failing to honour assurances made during earlier negotiations.

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According to the unions, their demands include extending PSPCL pay scales to employees recruited after July 17, 2020, restoring pay band benefits to employees promoted after November 17, 2021, revising pension, filling around 45,000 posts, providing better safety equipment to field staff and regularising outsourced employees.

The work-to-rule protest comes at a time when outsourced employees, including meter readers, computer operators and staff posted at Nodal Complaint Centres (NCCs), Consumer Relations Centres (CRCs), stores and ME labs, have been on strike, seeking absorption into the corporation on a direct contract basis.

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Before the strike, outsourced employees handled several key consumer services at NCCs and CRCs. These included assigning complaints received through the 1912 helpline, updating complaint status after rectification of faults and processing applications for new and temporary power connections, load enhancement or reduction, change of name, replacement of faulty meters and other routine services.

To keep these services running, the PSPCL has deployed regular technical and clerical staff at NCCs and CRCs. However, senior officials admitted that complaint disposal has slowed as many deputed employees are unfamiliar with the specialised software and consumer service systems. Commercial services are continuing, but processing of applications is taking longer due to limited manpower.

Kuljit Singh, state president of the Outsourced Employees Federation Punjab, said the corporation had failed to fulfil its promise of absorbing outsourced workers on a direct contract basis despite regularising CHB workers and workers at thermal power plants.

He further alleged that in some parts of Punjab, apprentice linemen, meant for field training, are being assigned office duties at complaint centres, comprising their technical learning.

As part of the next phase of the agitation, regular employee unions have announced mass casual leave on July 21 and 22 if their demands remain unresolved.