PSPCL forum to hear grievances

Jalandhar, October 18

Corporate Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) of the PSPCL will hold a special hearing at Shakti Sadan, PSPCL, on Thursday for the convenience of consumers belonging to north and border zones.

The proceedings shall commence at 11 am, Kuldeep Singh, Chief Engineer-cum-Chairperson of the Forum, said all disputes related to billing (except those arising in matters pertaining to open access, unauthorised use of electricity, theft cases) involving amounts exceeding Rs 5 lakh in each case, can be filed directly with the Forum.

In addition to this, appeals against the decisions of division, circle or zonal level CGRFs can also be filed with the corporate forum within two months of such decision. The chairperson further mentioned that normally the hearings of the forum are conducted at its headquarters at Ludhiana but keeping in view the convenience of the consumers, the forum is conducting special hearings at prominent places elsewhere in the state and this is the fourth hearing being held outside its headquarters at Ludhiana.

Himmat Singh Dhillon, independent member, Baneet Kumar Singla, member finance, Charanjeet Singh Hazuria, permanent invitee, will accompany the chairperson to listen to the grievances of the consumers. New cases, if any, will also be registered on the spot, the PSPCL release mentioned.