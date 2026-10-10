PSPCL holds camps across Jalandhar circle to promote rooftop solar scheme

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) organised camps at five divisional offices across the Jalandhar circle from October 7 to 9 to encourage residents to install rooftop solar systems under the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The camps were held at the Jalandhar East, West, Model Town and Cantt divisions as well as the Phagwara division, on the directions of Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, Jalandhar Circle.

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During the camp, consumers were informed about the benefits of solar power, government subsidies and bank loans available for installing rooftop solar systems.

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PSPCL officials including additional superintending engineers, sub-divisional officers and other staff also assisted consumers in explaining the benefits of switching to solar energy. Officials briefed how solar panels can help households reduce their dependence on conventional electricity and lower their monthly power bills.

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, eligible households can receive subsidies range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 78,000, depending on the capacity of the solar panels installed.

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A household generating 1 kW of solar power receives Rs 30,000 while those generating 2 kW and 3 kW receive Rs 60,000 and Rs 78,000, respectively. The subsidy reduces the upfront cost of installation, making solar energy more affordable for residents.

The installation process begins with residents submitting an application to PSPCL. After an eligibility check, the site is inspected for factors such as roof space and structural suitability. Approved vendors then carry out the installation, followed by a final inspection to ensure the system’s efficiency before the subsidy is disbursed.

Following the installations, households can generate their own electricity and reduce their power bills, with savings depending on their consumption and solar generation.

Representatives of various banks attended the camps to explain loan facilities available to consumers. Vendors from solar companies also displayed information about solar systems and guided visitors on installation options.

Officials said the initiative was aimed at creating awareness about government-supported solar schemes and encouraging more households to adopt clean energy.