PSPCL imposes Rs 5.39L fine for power theft

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:58 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
In a major crackdown on power theft and unauthorised electricity usage, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) conducted extensive inspections across Jalandhar and Phagwara, leading to the detection of several violations and the imposition of fines totalling Rs 5.39 lakh.

According to PSPCL officials, the inspections focused on illegal power usage, including theft, unauthorised connections and the misuse of domestic connections for commercial purposes.

In Jalandhar, the checking was carried out in areas including East, West, Model Town, and Cantt, where a total of 54 cases were detected. Similar operations were also conducted in Phagwara, contributing to the overall fine imposed.

A PSPCL spokesperson confirmed that these drives are part of the corporation's ongoing efforts to combat power theft, ensure equitable electricity distribution, and prevent revenue loss.

