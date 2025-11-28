PSPCL JE, contractor nabbed taking Rs 15k

A team of the Vigilance Bureau has arrested PSPCL Junior Engineer (JE) Nirmal Singh and a government contractor Satnam Singh red-handed accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe in Dasuya for shifting electric wires from a private plot.

The complainant — a taxi driver of Dasuya — owns a 13-marla plot in a village. A set of three-phase electricity wires passed through his plot, supplying power to the tubewell motor of his neighbour Kanta. To shift these wires to one side of his plot, the complainant submitted an application at the PSPCL.

A spokesperson stated that after visiting the site, JE demanded Rs 5,000 for preparing the estimate and later asked for an additional Rs 5,000. A few days later, the JE and contractor Satnam visited the complainant’s house, where the contractor demanded Rs 12,000 for replacing the wires. The complainant agreed to pay Rs 10,000, while the JE insisted on receiving the remaining Rs 5,000. The complainant approached the Vigilance.

The Vigilance laid a trap and apprehended both accused in the presence of two government witnesses.