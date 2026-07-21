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Home / Jalandhar / PSPCL operations hit as staff go on mass leave in Jalandhar

PSPCL operations hit as staff go on mass leave in Jalandhar

Demand release of pending 18 pc DA, OPS, payment of full salary during probation period, and release of arrears pending since January 1, 2016

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:16 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Members of the PSPCL union protest at Shakti Sadan in Jalandhar on Tuesday. A Tribune photograph.
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Routine services of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) came under severe strain in Jalandhar as regular employees joined a statewide mass leave protest from midnight on Monday after talks with Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond failed to resolve their long-pending demands.

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Several PSPCL divisional and subdivisional offices wore a deserted look as a large number of employees stayed away from work. While the corporation managed to maintain uninterrupted power supply by deploying available staff and outsourced workers, routine public services such as processing applications, releasing new electricity connections and bill-related work remained largely suspended.

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The protest call had been given by several employee and pensioner organisations, including the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers (AOJE), Grid Substation Employees Union, Technical Service Union, Powercom and Transco Pensioners Union and Pensioners Welfare Federations.

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The employees are demanding the release of the pending 18 per cent dearness allowance, enhancement of the promotion quota from Assistant Assistant Engineer (AAE) to Assistant Engineer (AE), revision of pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, payment of full salary during the probation period, and release of arrears pending since January 1, 2016. They are also seeking the fast-track filling of vacant posts and restoration of the old pension scheme.

In Jalandhar, a large number of junior engineers, regular linemen and clerical employees participated in the mass leave protest.

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Bhupinder Singh, president, and Mukul Sharma, general secretary of the AOJE, Jalandhar Circle, said regular employees were participating in the statewide protest from July 21 to 22. They said substation employees in the circle had also extended support to the protest.

“Nearly 80 per cent of the clerical staff at PSPCL offices were on leave. While power supply is being managed with the help of outsourced workers, complaint redressal, especially for power-related faults and outages, has slowed. If adverse weather conditions lead to an increase in faults, managing the situation with limited regular staff could become challenging,” they said.

According to the PSPCL employees, the department had deployed staff, including employees nearing retirement who had not joined the protest, to manage essential operations. One SDO and one XEN had also been deployed at each substation to ensure the stable electricity supply.

Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Jalandhar Circle, said, "Around 52 per cent of the regular employees, excluding those posted at substations, were on the mass leave protest in the circle."

“There had not been much interruption in power supply as we were managing the situation with the help of Complaint Handling Bike workers, also known as outsourced linemen. However, due to the absence of regular staff at offices, public dealing had been affected,” he said.

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