DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / PSPCL outsourced staff meet Governor, demand direct departmental contracts

PSPCL outsourced staff meet Governor, demand direct departmental contracts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:46 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Outsource Employees Federation Punjab (PSPCL) meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria over the direct departmental contracts demand in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

Amid the ongoing strike by outsource employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), a delegation of workers under the banner of the Outsource Employees Federation Punjab (PSPCL) met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday, seeking his intervention over the delay in implementing the decision to bring them under direct departmental contracts.

Advertisement

The employees, working at Nodal Complaint Centres (NCCs), Suvidha Centres (CRCs), metering laboratories and stores, have been on strike since July 23. They are demanding that PSPCL implement its Board’s decision to engage them directly instead of through private contractors. According to the federation, the government had also assured that the decision would be implemented, but no action has been taken so far.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the federation told the Governor that Punjab Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond had assured that outsourced employees working at NCCs, Suvidha Centres, metering laboratories and stores would be brought under direct departmental contracts. However, it said the assurance remains unfulfilled, leaving hundreds of employees uncertain about their future.

Advertisement

The delegation also urged the Governor to ensure that employees performing essential services are included under the proposed Punjab law for outsourced employees. It said workers who have been serving in these units for years should not be excluded from the legislation.

According to the federation, the Governor assured the delegation that no category of employees would be denied justice. He said that if any group is left out of the proposed law, the matter would be taken up with the government at the appropriate level.

Advertisement

The federation described the meeting as positive and said the Governor’s assurance has given employees fresh hope. However, it maintained that the strike will continue until the government fulfils its assurance of bringing the employees under direct departmental contracts and includes them under the proposed law.

The delegation comprised federation president Kuljit Singh Lohka, vice-president Amit Kumar, state treasurer Tarandeep Singh Virdi and executive members Ashwani Kumar and Manpreet Singh.

Notably, these protesting employees are responsible to cater to the visitors visiting PSPCL offices applying for new or temporary meter connections, seeking changes in sanctioned loads, transfer their meter to some other name, billing related grievances among others. Additionally, these workers are responsible to allot complaints registered on 1912 helpline to concerned technical staff then close it on the system after redressal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts