PSPCL scheme for tubewell load regularisation

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has rolled out the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS), allowing agriculture tubewell (AP) consumers to regularise unauthorised extensions in their sanctioned load without paying any penalty or load surcharge during the scheme period.

The scheme will come into effect from October 1 and remain open for 45 days. It will cover the consumers whose connections existed as on May 29.

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According to the official letter issued on September 30, the scheme provides consumers an opportunity to declare and regularise additional load at charges lower than the prevailing rates. For the additional load being regularised, consumers will have to pay Rs 2,500 per BHP as service connection charges against the existing rate of Rs 6,572 per BHP. The consumption security has also been fixed at Rs 200 per BHP against the existing Rs 400 per BHP.

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The PSPCL has specified that no penalty or load surcharge will be levied on unauthorised load either detected by checking agencies or voluntarily declared by the consumer during the operation of the scheme.

However, consumers will have to either remove the unauthorised load under intimation to the PSPCL or get it regularised under the VDS. The load will be deemed regularised once the consumer submits the self-declaration form along with the charges.

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To facilitate the process, PSPCL field officers and enforcement agencies will visit AP consumers premises to verify the connected load and assist consumers in correctly assessing any unauthorised load that needs to be regularised.

The scheme also allows a consumer to apply through a representative. In such cases, the prescribed undertaking will have to be submitted by the representative.

Another provision of the scheme is that the PSPCL will carry out any required augmentation of the service line, cable, transformer or power system for regularisation at its own cost.