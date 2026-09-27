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Home / Jalandhar / PSPCL staff crunch worsens as 203 employees pulled into ration card duty

PSPCL staff crunch worsens as 203 employees pulled into ration card duty

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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A public notice issued at the PSPCL Model Town subdivision office.
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Already grappling with a shortage of staff, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offices are now facing additional pressure as nearly 203 employees have been deployed for verification of ration card applications, affecting consumer facing services at its divisional and sub divisional offices.

The employees, mostly clerical staff handling commercial, accounts and public dealing work, have been assigned as Verifying Officers (VOs) under the state government’s ration card scheme. The move has added to the pressure on offices where staff strength is already low, while many employees earlier assigned Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties have also not yet been relieved.

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The impact is already being felt by consumers where several PSPCL offices have issued public notices limiting public dealing hours to 9 am to 1 pm. One such notice says more than 90 per cent of the office staff has been deployed on SIR, ration card and census related duties and that electricity bill related work will be taken up only during these four hours.

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Officials said the notices were issued at offices facing an acute shortage of staff. They said employees are already overburdened with some having to handle the work of two to three employees to keep routine operations running.

The latest deployment is linked to the state government’s scheme for issuing new ration cards where beneficiaries submitting online applications will be verified by the PSPCL employees assigned the duty.

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The official order says the employees will remain on verification duty until further orders. They have been asked to submit their joining and attendance reports and warned that failure to report for duty could lead to disciplinary action.

Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL North Zone, said the corporation had raised the issue with the district administration. “We are in talks with the district administration and have highlighted that we are already short of staff. At a time when only a few employees earlier assigned SIR duties have been relieved, deploying over 200 more employees for these new duties will affect public dealing work at PSPCL offices,” he said.

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