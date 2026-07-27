PSPCL staff protest leaves residents without electricity, water supply

The ongoing protest by PSPCL regular and contractual technical employees has left residents in several parts of Jalandhar without electricity and water for more than 24 hours as the department struggles to attend to faults.

Advertisement

Residents of Tower Enclave and New Green Park on Nakodar Road on Sunday said they had been without electricity for more than a day. The power outages also disrupted water supply in the areas.

Advertisement

The problem was particularly severe in Streets 1 and 3 of New Green Park where, the residents said, the power supply had been disrupted since 2 pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Jasmeet Singh, a local resident, said, “My inverter ran out of power around midnight on Saturday. Since then, we have been left to fend for ourselves in this humid weather. I called PSPCL officials, but they said they did not have enough staff to send someone to attend to the fault and advised us to hire a private electrician. I have also made several complaints through the 1912 helpline, but no one has come to repair the fault."

He said his mother is a heart patient and the prolonged power outage had made things more difficult for the family.

Advertisement

“Officials are saying that their workers are on strike. But the deadlock is between the department and its employees. Why should residents suffer?” he added.

Facing similar ordeal, residents of Tower Enclave and nearby areas also blocked Nakodar Road on Sunday, claiming that they had been without electricity and water for three days.

The outages come amid an ongoing mass leave protest by regular PSPCL employees, including junior engineers, linemen, assistant linemen and substation staff, since July 22. The manpower shortage worsened on Saturday afternoon when contractual linemen, commonly known as CHB workers, also joined the protest.

Adding to the power department's woes, a nearly six-hour meeting between the unions representing the protesting employees and the department also ended without a resolution on Saturday evening.

With a large number of regular and technical employees away from work, the PSPCL is struggling to attend to faults and restore power supply. Officials said the available staff were having to attend to different areas one by one, making it difficult to manage the entire area at the same time, leading to prolonged outages.

The impact has also been felt in rural areas. Farmers blocked the Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh bypass in Phagwara on Sunday, bringing traffic to a halt for several hours while protesting prolonged power outages.

The regular employees are demanding the release of the pending 18 per cent dearness allowance, enhancement of the promotion quota from Assistant Assistant Engineer to Assistant Engineer, revision of pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, full salary during the probation period, release of arrears pending since January 1, 2016, fast track filling of vacant posts and restoration of the old pension scheme.

The CHB workers are demanding clarity on their status and designation after the department decided to bring them under direct contractual employment. Outsourced workers at Nodal Complaint Centres and Suvidha Centres are also demanding direct contractual employment with the PSPCL.

PSPCL officials acknowledged that the department is facing a shortage of technical staff.

“We do not have enough technical manpower to repair all faults. We are hopeful that the employees will return to work, improving the situation” the officials added.