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Home / Jalandhar / PSPCL strike leaves 49,000 complaints pending in Doaba

PSPCL strike leaves 49,000 complaints pending in Doaba

Regular employees resume duty after week long protest; outsourced and contractual workers continue stir

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:39 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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PSPCL men work on electricity poles to replace fibres in Jalandhar. File
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Nearly 49,000 power complaints had piled up across PSPCL’s North Zone during the week-long strike by regular employees, who returned to duty on Monday after the government assured them of a time-bound resolution of their long-pending financial demands.

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According to officials, the backlog had accumulated across Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr as technical staff involved in attending to outage-related complaints remained away from work during the protest.

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As per PSPCL data, Hoshiarpur recorded the highest number of complaints around 19,500, followed by Jalandhar with nearly 17,000. Kapurthala and Nawanshahr recorded around 6,500 and 6,000 complaints.

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With regular employees returning to duty, officials said efforts had begun to clear the backlog. Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, Jalandhar Circle, said the situation had improved with the resumption of work by most regular employees.

“Most of these complaints have already been resolved, but these are yet to be closed in the system, due to which they are being reflected as pending,” he said.

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The week-long strike by PSPCL employees was called off early this morning after the government assured them of a time-bound resolution of their long-pending financial demands.

Employee representatives said the Finance Minister had assured them that the committee constituted to examine their demands would submit an interim report by July 31 and a final report by August 15.

However, the protest by several categories of outsourced and contractual workers continued. Employees working at Nodal Complaint Centres and Suvidha Centres, along with contractual CHB workers, remained on strike.

Inderpreet Singh, a local representative of the Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers Union, which represents CHB workers, said the demands of contractual employees had not been addressed.

“The department held a collective meeting with all protesting employees, but the minutes of the meeting only mention the demands of regular employees. Our demands, including the issuance of employee IDs and pending joining letters, have not been considered,” he said.

With regular employees back on duty, the PSPCL has started clearing the backlog, while the continuing protest by contractual and outsourced workers remains a challenge for the corporation.

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