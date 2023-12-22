PSPCL substations clear Rs 65L property tax dues

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

A day after The Tribune highlighted that various offices of the Police Department and the PSPCL owe Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 65 lakh as property tax, respectively, to the Municipal Corporation, the latter today cleared the dues. All substations deposited Rs 65 lakh property tax with the civic body.

It is pertinent to mention here that the property tax wing of the MC is quite active these days. Officials have been trying hard to recover the maximum amount of property tax under the ‘One-Time Settlement scheme’.

As per information, the property tax wing had recently recovered Rs 1.5 lakh property tax from the PSPCL office at Buta Pind.

Bhupinder Singh Brring, superintendent of the property tax wing of the MC, said reminders and notices were being sent to the defaulters so that the due amount could be recovered soon.

The property tax wing of the MC had recovered Rs 2.36 crore house tax from Punjab Roadways on Monday under the ‘One-Time Settlement scheme’. The amount was due since long. The MC succeeded in recovering such a huge amount after almost 10 years.

As per information, several meetings were held with Punjab Roadways officials for quite some time and the MC was also sending letters to them regarding the pending amount.

