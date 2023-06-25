PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

In order to curb menace of power thefts, some teams of the Enforcement Wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Jalandhar, carried out special checks at various areas in the district.

During the checks, the team unearthed as many as 23 cases of power theft.

The Jalandhar PSPCL SE (Enforcement) said the enforcement wing teams conducted special checks in Chak Maidas village, Model Town and Basti Bawa Khel, among others, late on Friday.

The department imposed a total fine of Rs 1.59 lakh on three of the violators, including a fitness centre and two households.

“Meanwhile, during checks in the villages near Nakodar, such as Bitlan, Raipur Araiyan, Jhuggian, Chhole, the teams caught as many as 20 consumers stealing power. The team found an illegal tubewell connection and 19 ‘kundi’ connections in households. The department slapped a total fine of Rs 7.34 lakh on the 20 consumers,” the SE added. He also said that the teams came across four cases of meter tampering. The meters in question were, hence, seized by the teams. The drive against those stealing power would continue, he added.