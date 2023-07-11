PTU, Aimil ink MoU to promote research

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, July 10

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with multinational company Aimil India Limited.

The pact is expected to benefit the civil engineering students of the varsity. The MoU has been implemented for the benefit of the students with immediate effect. The MoU signing ceremony was chaired by Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor IKG PTU. University Registrar SK Misra and Dean Gaurav Bhargava congratulated Prof Rajiv Chauhan, Associate Professor-cum-Head of Civil Engineering Department for the initiative.

Chauhan said the MoU will support joint training, research work and consultations on various critical points in the field of civil engineering material testing. Chauhan from the university side and Saurabh Mukherjee from Aimil India side signed this MoU. Chauhan said that Aimil India would also provide internship opportunities to the students of civil engineering department of the university.

Aimil India is a multifunction, multi-service organisation in the instrumentation industry. The company has built its presence in the instrumentation domain in the Indian market. It is a certified company with an all India network of 13 offices staffed and managed by over 750 professionals who have been serving its customers for the last 80 years. The company represents several organisations from the UK, US Europe and Japan.

Several officials of the Aimil were also present on the occasion.