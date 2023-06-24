PTU launches admission portal

Kapurthala, June 23
IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has launched its own centralised online counselling admission portal as the nodal university. Until last year, the institute had been using the portal of National Informatics Centre (NIC), which had led to a huge financial burden on it due to the fewer applicants through this mode.
The portal was launched by Vice-Chancellor Prof Susheel Kumar Mittal. It will support admissions for B Tech, B Pharmacy and B Architecture courses for its campuses in Kapurthala, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Bathinda and affiliated colleges.
