PU youth fest enters Day 2

Hoshiarpur, October 16
The Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Professional Zone-A) entered its second day at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur. Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, vice-chairman, Indian Red Cross Society was the chief guest. College principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla welcomed the guests and encouraged the participants to perform with a feeling of competition and not rivalry. Khanna said such events play an active role in diverting the energy of the youth in a positive direction and connecting them with their heritage.
Deepak Bali, Advisor, Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi said, “Abundant energy of Punjab’s youth needs to be harnessed for the betterment of the country, in which such youth festivals can play an important role.”
The second session was inaugurated by Paramjit Singh Sachdeva. President Dr Anoop Kumar and Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla congratulated the winners and appreciated the active participation of all the teams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...