PU youth fest enters Day 2

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, October 16

The Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Professional Zone-A) entered its second day at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur. Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, vice-chairman, Indian Red Cross Society was the chief guest. College principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla welcomed the guests and encouraged the participants to perform with a feeling of competition and not rivalry. Khanna said such events play an active role in diverting the energy of the youth in a positive direction and connecting them with their heritage.

Deepak Bali, Advisor, Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi said, “Abundant energy of Punjab’s youth needs to be harnessed for the betterment of the country, in which such youth festivals can play an important role.”

The second session was inaugurated by Paramjit Singh Sachdeva. President Dr Anoop Kumar and Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla congratulated the winners and appreciated the active participation of all the teams.

#Hoshiarpur #Panjab University Chandigarh