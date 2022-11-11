PU youth fest kicks off at Mukerian college

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Mukerian, November 10

A four-day Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival kicked off at the premises of Swami Premanand Mahavidyalaya here today. Panjab University Vice- Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar inaugurated the festival.

On the first day of the youth festival, around 1,000 participants from 190 colleges of 12 zones participated in various cultural, fine arts, and literary competitions. The programme began with the anthem of Panjab University. The college Principal, Sameer Sharma, welcomed the Vice-Chancellor, college management committee, and distinguished guests from different universities and colleges.

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar and other dignitaries light a lamp to inaugurate the four-day PU Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at Swami Premanand Mahavidyalaya College in Mukerian on Thursday. Photos by writer

The secretary of the college management committee, Sanjeev Anand, thanked the Vice-Chancellor for putting his trust in the college with the responsibility of organising the grand event.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated and extolled the efforts of SPN College. He said the SPN College had brought many distinguished achievements to Panjab University. He exhorted the colleges to motivate students to participate in youth festivals so that students could show their talent and enhance their skills. He asked the representatives of various colleges to start more skill development courses along with degree and job oriented courses in their respective colleges.

Rajan Makkar, president, college management committee, expressed gratitude to the principals, teachers, participants and visitors attending the inter-zonal youth festival.

Dr Rohit Sharma, Director, Youth Welfare Development, and Dr Nirmal Jaura, former director, Youth Welfare Development, along with Dr RS Jhanjhi, Principal of AS College, who had conducted the previous inter-zonal youth festival, were honoured.

Members of the college management committee, senior vice-president Ajit Narang, vice-president Satish Agarwal, general secretary Vinod Kumar, secretary Sanjeev Anand and other members of the management committee MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, Mahant Ramesh Das, Surjit Singh, Vinay Gupta,Varjinder Aggrawal and Ajay Kumar Aggarwal were present.

Results of various events

Folk dance (luddi): Zone Jhelum Ist; Zone Godawari 2nd; and Zone Beas 3rd. Zone Narmada stood first in Jhoomer, Zone Gomati second, and Zone Alaknanda got the third position. First, second and third position in cross stitch bagged by Narmada, Gomati, and Alaknanda, respectively.