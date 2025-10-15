PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival begins at DAV College

The Panjab University (PU) Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival for Hoshiarpur Zone-05 commenced with enthusiasm at DAV College, Hoshiarpur. Principal Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar stated that the four-day festival will see participation from around 70 teams representing 28 colleges affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The inaugural ceremony on Day 1 was graced by Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Member of Parliament, as the chief guest. He was warmly welcomed by Dr Anoop Kumar, President of the Managing Committee; RM Bhalla, Secretary and Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar, Principal of the college. The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by the PU anthem and captivating performances in classical dance and general dance.

The day’s programme also featured Sabad Gayan, classical vocal music, group songs, poem recitation and Muhaveradar Vaartalaap. Literary and creative talents were showcased through off-stage competitions including poem writing, essay writing and story writing. The evening session saw Vijay Sampla, former Union Minister of State and Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, as the chief guest, accompanied by Advocate Sahil Sampla as special guest. Preet Kohli, Assistant Director of Youth Services, was also present as a distinguished guest.

Day 1 results

In classical dance, Dashmesh Girls College secured first place, followed by DAV College, Hoshiarpur in second. Poem recitation was won by GTB College, Dasuya, with Government College, Hoshiarpur taking second place. The third position was shared by DAV College, Hoshiarpur and Khalsa College, Mahilpur.

Khalsa College, Mahilpur topped creative story writing, with SMS Karamjot College for Women, Miani in second place. Guru Har Rai Sahib College for Women, Chabbewal and Baba Balraj Panjab University Constituent College, Balachaur jointly held third position.

In essay writing, Dasmesh Girls College, Chak Alla Baksh, Mukerian won first place, followed by Government College, Talwara and Khalsa College, Gardhiwal in second and third places respectively. Poetry writing was led by SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, with DAV College, Dasuya in second place. Third place was shared between DAV College, Hoshiarpur and Government College, Hoshiarpur.

Government College, Hoshiarpur secured first place in Group Shabad Singing, with BM Khalsa College, Garhshankar second and DAV. College, Hoshiarpur third. In Group Bhajan Singing, SPN College, Mukerian took first place, Dashmesh College, Mukerian second and Khalsa College, Mahilpur third. The festival continues with more cultural and literary events over the next three days.