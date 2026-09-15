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Home / Jalandhar / Public participation crucial for dengue prevention: Kapurthala Civil Surgeon

Public participation crucial for dengue prevention: Kapurthala Civil Surgeon

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:43 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Health Department officials check coolers for dengue larvae.
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To prevent the spread of dengue and create awareness among the public regarding preventive measures, a special dengue awareness drive was conducted at various locations across Kapurthala under the leadership of acting Civil Surgeon Kapurthala, Dr Annu Sharma. During the campaign, Health Department teams educated the public about various measures to prevent dengue.

On the occasion, Dr Annu Sharma said that the Health Department is continuously undertaking various activities for dengue prevention; however, active public participation is essential for effectively controlling the disease. She said that the dengue-causing mosquito breeds in clean, stagnant water and therefore every individual must ensure that water does not accumulate in and around their homes.

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Health Department teams inspected houses, shops, public places and factories for the presence of dengue larvae. People were motivated to regularly clean coolers, flower pots, containers lying on rooftops, discarded tyres and other places where water may accumulate. She appealed to the public to prevent water stagnation in their surroundings, change cooler water regularly and keep water containers properly covered.

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People were also advised to wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellents or other protective measures to prevent mosquito bites. The acting Civil Surgeon said that in case of symptoms such as high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, body and joint pain, nausea or skin rashes, people should immediately contact the nearest government health facility. She further advised the public not to take any medicine for fever without medical consultation.

Dr Annu Sharma also directed the Health Department officers and staff to intensify dengue awareness and larval checking activities and ensure maximum public awareness through coordinated efforts for dengue prevention. The Health Department appealed to the public that “Precaution is the most effective weapon against dengue.” Everyone was urged to cooperate in keeping not only their homes but also the surrounding areas free from mosquito breeding sites. SI Gurbeer Singh, Davinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Hardip Singh and other health department officials and employees were also present on the occasion.

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