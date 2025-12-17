DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Public safety at mercy of anti-social elements, says Shiv Sena leader

Public safety at mercy of anti-social elements, says Shiv Sena leader

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:37 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Expressing serious concern over the prevailing security situation in Punjab, Shiv Sena Punjab leaders on Wednesday alleged that the safety of the common people had been left at the mercy of anti-social elements due to a sharp deterioration in law and order.

Addressing the media in Phagwara, senior state vice-president Inderjit Karwal and Rajesh Palta, along with senior leader Babbu Chopra and urban president Ankur Bedi, said a series of violent incidents across the state had created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among citizens.

Referring to recent incidents, the leaders cited the daylight killing of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria during an ongoing match at a sports ground in Mohali, describing it as a grim reminder of the collapse of public safety. They also referred to a gang war that reportedly broke out during a wedding function at a farmhouse in Ludhiana and an incident of indiscriminate firing late at night at the residence of an Aam Aadmi Party leader in Phagwara.

According to them, such incidents indicate that people are no longer safe in public spaces such as sports grounds and marriage palaces, or even inside their own homes. The Shiv Sena leaders remarked that the prevailing situation evoked memories of the dark days of terrorism in Punjab, when killings in public places were frequent and fear gripped everyday life.

They questioned the silence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the worsening law and order scenario and demanded that, as the Home Minister of the state, he should come forward to address public concerns and reassure citizens.

The leaders also urged the Director General of Police to issue strict directions to restore peace and order across the state and called for fixing accountability at all levels of policing.

