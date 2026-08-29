The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jalandhar, has directed the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) and Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) to refund Rs 30.06 lakh to a plot buyer with 9 per cent annual interest after finding that a residential colony near Army Cantonment in Kapurthala had not been properly developed despite the allottee having paid the entire plot price.

Advertisement

The commission also set aside the non-construction and extension charges imposed on the allottee and directed the authorities to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

Advertisement

The order was passed on a complaint filed by Anupreet Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, who was allotted a 200 square yards residential plot under the PUDA housing scheme launched in 2013 for a tentative price of Rs 25 lakh. According to the order, he had deposited Rs 30,06,250 towards the sale consideration and applicable interest.

Advertisement

Singh alleged that even after waiting for years, the colony was not properly developed and lacked basic facilities, including roads, sewerage, water supply and electricity. He said despite having paid the plot price, he could not construct a house on the site. The authorities subsequently raised non-construction charges against him for failing to complete construction within the stipulated period.

The opposite parties denied the allegations and maintained that the development works had been completed. They argued that Singh was required to take possession within 90 days and complete construction within the prescribed period and was, therefore, liable to pay the extension charges.

Advertisement

The commission, however, found the authorities' claim regarding the development of the colony unreliable.

The commission further noted that the photographs taken in 2021 showed incomplete roads, overgrown wild grass, undemarcated plots, encroachments and high tension electricity wires crossing over the plots. It also noted that the tubewell and park had not been developed, making it unfit for habitation.

The commission held that when the site was undeveloped, the allottee could not be penalised for failing to construct a house. It, therefore, set aside the demand for non-construction charges.

The commission also noted that withholding the no-dues certificate and not executing the conveyance deed because the allottee had not paid the disputed non-construction charges amounted to deficiency in service. It observed that Singh had been deprived of legal title to the plot despite having paid the full price years earlier.

The opposite parties have been directed to refund the amount deposited by Singh with 9 per cent annual interest from the respective dates of deposit until realisation. They have also been directed to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

The commission directed that the order be complied with within 45 days of receipt of its copy. In case of failure to comply within the stipulated period, the opposite parties would be liable to pay an additional 3 per cent annual interest on the amount deposited towards the plot.

In a similar case earlier, the commission had directed PUDA and the JDA to refund Rs 25 lakh to Kapurthala resident Amaninder Singh, whose wife Satwant Kaur had also been allotted a 200 square yards plot in the same project near the Army Cantonment in Kapurthala under a PUDA scheme launched in 2013.