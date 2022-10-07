PUDA releases Rs 5.5 cr for treatment plant

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 6

Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) Estate Officer Yadvinder Singh on Thursday said the authority had been providing all necessary facilities to residents of Urban Estate Sultanpur Lodhi by carrying out different development works in the locality.

Focus on urban estate sultanpur lodhi PUDA has been ensuring uninterrupted water supply to Urban Estate and has set up new LED lights in the streets. The authority has developed a new park in the locality, besides ensuring maintenance of existing ones. — Yadvinder Singh, PUDA Estate Officer

He categorically said construction work of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Machijoa village was being carried out by the Municipal Council, Sultanpur Lodhi, and PUDA had already released its share worth Rs 5.55 crore to the executing agency. Meanwhile, the disposal of sewage waste of Urban Estate was being made at the Municipal Council’s STP through disposal tankers, he said.

The EO further mentioned that the authority had been ensuring uninterrupted water supply at the Urban Estate and already set up new LED lights in the streets, high-mast system in the parks. He added PUDA had developed a new park in the locality besides ensuring the maintenance of existing ones. He reiterated the commitment of providing best of the facilities to Urban Estate residents so that they did not face any kind of problem.