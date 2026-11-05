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Home / Jalandhar / Pulmonologist bags twin honours for contribution to respiratory medicine

Pulmonologist bags twin honours for contribution to respiratory medicine

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:49 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Dr HJ Singh showcases his awards.
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A Jalandhar-based chest specialist and veteran pulmonologist, Dr HJ Singh, has received two prestigious honours in recognition of his contributions to the treatment of tuberculosis and other respiratory illnesses.

He was conferred the prestigious Charu Chandan Dass Oration Award, along with a cash prize, by the Tuberculosis Association of India at NATCON 2026, held at Government Medical College, Patiala. The award was presented by the Governor of Punjab and the Punjab Health Minister.

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He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Thoracic Endoscopy Society at TESCON 2026, held on October 3, 2026, in Noida. The award recognised his distinguished work and contributions to the field of Thoracic Endoscopy. It was presented by Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr S K Katiyar.

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These twin honours recognise his longstanding contribution and commitment to excellence in Respiratory Medicine. Expressing gratitude to the Thoracic Endoscopy Society for its continued support, encouragement and recognition, Dr Singh described the honour as a proud milestone in his professional journey.

A distinguished pulmonologist, interventional bronchoscopist and tuberculosis specialist with more than four decades of experience in Respiratory Medicine, Dr Singh began his professional career at Gulab Devi Hospital, Jalandhar, a dedicated chest and tuberculosis hospital. He worked there for five years, gaining extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis and other respiratory diseases.

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Since 1983, he has been practising as an interventional and non-interventional chest physician. He has also managed Ranjit Hospital, Jalandhar, a multi-specialty healthcare institution, for more than 40 years.

Recognised as a renowned bronchoscopist in northern India, Dr Singh has performed more than 30,000 fibreoptic bronchoscopies. He has expertise in video bronchoscopy services and non-invasive ventilation (NIV) for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Jalandhar and the surrounding region.

He has also undertaken pioneering research on bronchoscopy in sputum-negative pulmonary tuberculosis and presented his research findings and clinical experience at several national and international conferences. Dr Singh said the recognition would serve as an inspiration to continue his dedicated work in the detection, treatment and cure of tuberculosis and other lung-related ailments.

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