Pulse Polio Campaign continues in Kapurthala

Health Department teams continued the door-to-door phase of the Pulse Polio immunisation campaign across Kapurthala district on Tuesday.

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Senior Medical Officer Dr Simardeep Kaur and paediatrician Dr Naresh Kundra said health workers visited 6,750 households and administered polio vaccine to 1,947 children during the day.

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On Monday, the teams had covered 12,710 households and vaccinated 4,234 children.

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The house-to-house immunisation drive is aimed at ensuring that no eligible child is left unprotected against polio.