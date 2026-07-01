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Home / Jalandhar / Pulse Polio Campaign continues in Kapurthala

Pulse Polio Campaign continues in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:26 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Health Department teams continued the door-to-door phase of the Pulse Polio immunisation campaign across Kapurthala district on Tuesday.

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Senior Medical Officer Dr Simardeep Kaur and paediatrician Dr Naresh Kundra said health workers visited 6,750 households and administered polio vaccine to 1,947 children during the day.

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On Monday, the teams had covered 12,710 households and vaccinated 4,234 children.

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The house-to-house immunisation drive is aimed at ensuring that no eligible child is left unprotected against polio.

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