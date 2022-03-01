Pulse polio drive covers 78.9% children on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

The district health department achieved 78.9 per cent of the target of the drive on the second day of the National Pulse Polio Campaign. As many as 75,427 children were administered polio drops after covering 3,09,178 homes by 1,989 teams today.

Of the 75,427 children, 44,863 were from rural, while 30,564 from the urban areas. The campaign has covered 1,71,565 children (1,09,606 rural and 61,959 urban) in the first two days.

On the first day of the drive yesterday, polio drops were fed to 96,138 children on 1,005 booths. About 44 per cent of the total target set for the drive was achieved yesterday.

Notably, the National Pulse Polio campaign started on February 27 during which children in the ages of 0 to 5 years were administered polio drops. Civil surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra said as many as 2,17,368 children will be fed polio drops during the drive and the campaign will last for three days. He said on the first day of the drive on February 27, as many as 1,005 booths were set up in the district.

14,591 get polio drops

in Nawanshahr

On the second day of the ongoing National Pulse Polio Campaign, 14,591 children were administered pulse polio drops in Nawanshahr on Monday.

Health officials, including Immunisation Officer Dr Balwinder Kumar, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Rakesh Chander and Senior Medical Officers were inspected various high-risk areas such as slums, brick kilns, deras and under construction sites.

Dr Kumar visited the slums in Muzaffarpur to inspect the work of the health staff. He expressed satisfaction over the work of the teams of the Health Department deployed in the pulse polio campaign.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Balwinder Kumar said He said that Health Department had set the target to vaccinate 53,044 children.