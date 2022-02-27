Pulse polio drive in district from today

Jalandhar, February 26
With the overworked employees of the Health Department working day and night to make the vaccination drive a success, the department now busies itself with the year’s first pulse polio drive amidst receding number of the Covid pandemic.
The pulse polio campaign in Jalandhar will start on February 27 and will go on till March 1. During the pulse polio campaign, children under 5 years of age will be administered polio prevention drops. As many as 2,17,368 children will be covered during the campaign. Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra had flagged off a rickshaw rally to spread awareness on the pulse polio campaign on Thursday. On the occasion Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Kaur Thind, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta, Distrsict Immunisation Officer Dr Rakesh Chopra, District Health Officer Dr Naresh Bathla, District Dental Health Officer Dr Baljit Ruby, Deputy Mass Media Officer Tarsem Lal among others were present on the occasion.
