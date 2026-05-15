A tense rescue operation was under way late Friday evening after a four-year-old boy, identified as Vanshu, fell into an open borewell at Chak Samana village near Bhikhowal on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road.

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According to residents, the child accidentally slipped into the deep borehole while playing near the site. Soon after the incident, villagers raised an alarm and informed the district administration. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and other senior administrative officials rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue efforts.

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Teams from the fire brigade, police, and volunteers of Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal from Garhdiwala immediately joined the operation.

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Officials said the child is believed to be trapped at a depth of nearly 25 feet inside the borewell between the sidewall of the borewell and the pipe. Oxygen is being supplied continuously through pipes, while cameras have been lowered into the shaft to monitor the child’s condition.

A JCB machine has been deployed to dig a parallel pit beside the borewell to reach the child safely. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been informed and is expected to join the rescue operation.

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Large numbers of anxious villagers gathered at the site, praying for the safe rescue of the child as teams continued efforts late into the night.