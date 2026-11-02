Punjab AIDS Control employees to go on state-wide strike on November 3

Punjab AIDS Control employees have announced a state-wide protest on November 3 over the delay in fulfilling their demands including a 20 per cent salary hike, health insurance and resolution of pay anomalies.

The protest has been called under the banner of Punjab AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association (PACEWA). To press for their demands, agitating employees said they would take mass casual leave on November 3 and will hold a state-level rally outside the Punjab State AIDS Control Society (PSACS) headquarters in Chandigarh.

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The association has given the state government an ultimatum to issue written orders on its demands by November 2, warning that any disruption to essential patient services due to the agitation would be the government’s responsibility.

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The employees said a similar protest planned for September 9 was called off after the Project Director assured them that their demands would be addressed. However, even after 50 days, none of the commitments had been fulfilled, they alleged.

They said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had directed the department on July 19 to grant employees a 20 per cent salary hike within 10 days. However, nearly three months later, no financial benefit had been extended.

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The association also alleged that five meetings of a subcommittee had failed to resolve the issues with senior health officials repeatedly skipping or postponing scheduled meetings. Another major demand concerns the transfer of Joint Director (BSD) Dr Sukhwinder Kaur. The association claimed that more than 250 employees had submitted written complaints against her, alleging dictatorial behaviour and harassment of female staff.