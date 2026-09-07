Punjab AIDS control society staff go on mass leave protest on Sept 9

Services at Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) and Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centres across Punjab are likely to be affected from September 9, with nearly 750 employees of the Punjab AIDS Control Society (PACS) announcing a mass leave protest over their demand for a 20 per cent salary hike.

The employees, who work under the state AIDS Control Programme, have said they will boycott their assigned duties as part of the protest. This could affect HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C testing, dispensing of medicines at ART and OST centres, distribution of sexually transmitted disease drug kits and blood bank duties, among other services for patients dependent on these centres for regular treatment.

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The call for the mass leave protest has been given by the Punjab State AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association after several rounds of talks with the government failed to resolve their concerns.

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Association president Jasmail Singh Deol said employees were assured at a meeting with the Health and Finance Ministers on August 19 that their demand for a salary hike would be considered and action taken within about 10 days. “More than 20 days have passed, but there has been no concrete decision,” he said.

The association said the employees had been waiting for financial benefits for four years and seven months. Besides the salary hike, they are seeking regularisation, health insurance and medical facilities, resolution of salary anomalies and timely payment of allowances and other field-related dues.

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Employees from all districts are expected to participate in the state-level protest at the PACS head office from September 9.

The mass leave could disrupt medicine dispensing, testing and follow-up services at 68 ART and OST centres. For people living with HIV, any interruption in access to anti-retroviral medicines could affect continuity of treatment.

The association said employees had taken the decision after exhausting “all peaceful avenues” and appealed to the government to intervene and resolve their demands.