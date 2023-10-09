High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday disposed of the petition for registering a criminal case under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC against the then DM, SSP and SP (Operations) of Jalandhar in connection with the Nakodar police firing case of 1986.

A Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan, in his order, said the petition was filed for issuance of directions for registering an FIR based on the report submitted by Justice Gurnam Singh Commission of Inquiry and to constitute a high-level independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigating the matter leading to the killing of four persons in an incident that occurred on February 4, 1986 at Nakodar.

The state counsel submitted that part of the inquiry report was misplaced, that acting upon the representation made by the petitioner, an SIT was constituted and four FIRs relating to the incident were registered.

The court disposed of the petition saying in view of the statement made by the state counsel, the prayer for constituting an Special Investigation Team did not survive at this stage.

