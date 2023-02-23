Punjab and Haryana High Court to hear producer Ekta Kapoor’s petition today

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, February 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday will hear a petition filed by film and television serial producer Ekta Kapoor in connection with a case registered against her by the Nakodar police in 2013. The petition is listed before a Bench headed by Justice Karambir Singh.

Ekta Kapoor, her mother Shobha Kapoor, four members of her team involved in the production of serial, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, and Zee TV owner had been booked by the Nakodar police under Section 295-A of the IPC for hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community.

The case was lodged after Rauni Gill, president, Bhartiya Valmiki Sarav Dharam Samaj, had filed a complained with the police that the episode of the serial aired on August 5, 2013, had made derogatory and objectionable references towards Maharishi Valmiki, which hurt religious sentiments of the community.

Apart from Ekta and her mother, Meghna Amal, Sameer Kulkarni, Bhavna Thakkar and the actor who made the alleged derogatory references had been nominated as suspects in the case. The case was registered on August 16, 2013, and the petition was filed in 2014. The court had directed the state not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners.