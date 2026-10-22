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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union opposes 25-day attendance condition

Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union opposes 25-day attendance condition

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:01 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The Anganwadi Mulazam Union has sought withdrawal of the condition.
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Anganwadi workers have raised concerns over a mandatory 25-day attendance requirement on the Poshan Tracker, claiming that children aged three to six years are being deprived of hot cooked meals at Anganwadi centres if the condition is not met.

In a press statement, the Anganwadi Mulazam Union, Punjab, alleged that hot cooked meals are not being released to anganwadi centres that failed to meet the attendance requirement on the digital platform. It claimed that nearly 80 per cent of children in the state are affected after the condition has been imposed.

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The union said freshly cooked meals are essential for children’s physical and mental development and played an important role in preventing malnutrition. It argued that imposing attendance-related condition on the delivery of nutritional benefits went against the objectives of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, which provides support for children’s nutrition, health and early development.

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The union criticised the implementation of the digital monitoring system, saying the Poshan Tracker should improve service delivery rather than prevent eligible children from receiving meals. It also flagged technical glitches and difficulties in recording attendance.

The union has asked the government to withdraw the 25-day attendance condition and ensure that all eligible children receive freshly cooked, nutritious meals regularly at anganwadi centres across the state.

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It has also sought the removal of technical glitches, disclosure of the number of children affected and immediate intervention by the department concerned.

National general secretary Usha Rani, state general secretary Subhash Rani and state president Harjit Kaur Panjola, along with other office bearers, warned that the union would intensify its agitation if the issue was not resolved.

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