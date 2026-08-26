DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab badminton secretary meets BWF prez

Punjab badminton secretary meets BWF prez

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:56 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) secretary Ritin Khanna with Badminton World Federation (BWF) president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul in New Delhi.
Advertisement

Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) secretary Ritin Khanna met Badminton World Federation (BWF) president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul in New Delhi on the side-lines of the BWF World Championships 2026.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Khanna discussed the promotion and development of badminton in Punjab, besides apprising the BWF president of the initiatives being undertaken by the Punjab Badminton Association to provide better opportunities and facilities to budding players. Khunying Patama conveyed her best wishes to Khanna for his continued endeavours and contribution towards the growth of badminton.

Advertisement

Khanna also met Olympics medal winner and former World No 1 Saina Nehwal. She appreciated the efforts being put in by the PBA in the recent years to promote the budding players from Punjab. She also thanked him for her graffiti in the interiors of the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium in Jalandhar with the message 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

Advertisement

The meetings assumed significance as the BWF World Championships were being held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23. The prestigious event returned to India after a gap of 17 years.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts