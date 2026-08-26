Punjab badminton secretary meets BWF prez

Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) secretary Ritin Khanna met Badminton World Federation (BWF) president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul in New Delhi on the side-lines of the BWF World Championships 2026.

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During the meeting, Khanna discussed the promotion and development of badminton in Punjab, besides apprising the BWF president of the initiatives being undertaken by the Punjab Badminton Association to provide better opportunities and facilities to budding players. Khunying Patama conveyed her best wishes to Khanna for his continued endeavours and contribution towards the growth of badminton.

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Khanna also met Olympics medal winner and former World No 1 Saina Nehwal. She appreciated the efforts being put in by the PBA in the recent years to promote the budding players from Punjab. She also thanked him for her graffiti in the interiors of the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium in Jalandhar with the message 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

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The meetings assumed significance as the BWF World Championships were being held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23. The prestigious event returned to India after a gap of 17 years.