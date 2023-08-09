Punjab bandh call: Jalandhar markets likely to remain closed today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

A majority of the educational institutes and market areas of the city and periphery are likely to remain shut tomorrow in response to a bandh call given by the Christian community protesting against the violence in Manipur.

While various Ravidassia and Valmiki groups backed the bandh call yesterday, the Bahujan Samaj Party today announced to offer its support during the demonstrations to be held at various locations in the city and some satellite towns.

Those organising the protests have said that they would hold demonstrations and block traffic at Rama Mandi Chowk, Pathankot Chowk, Kartarpur, Adampur, Nakodar, Lambra, Kapurthala Chowk, Nakodar Chowk and Guru Ravidass Chowk from 9 am to 5 pm.

Commissioner of Police Jalandhar Kuldeep Chahal said: “We are making proper security arrangements to ensure that there is no untoward incident and no national highways are blocked. We held meetings with all main leaders organising the bandh. They have assured us that the demonstrations will only be symbolic along the highway and no vehicular traffic will be disturbed on the highways”.

Almost all missionary schools have already announced holiday for tomorrow by this afternoon. Other schools were also contemplating on declaring it a holiday tomorrow to prevent any harassment to children.

“There has been no government order so far. We are on a wait and watch mode,” said the principal of a school near Pathankot Chowk this evening.

Another school principal said: “If we declare it a holiday and announce online classes, we will be compromising on the security of our staff as they have to come to the school to take the classes. In any case, attendance in online classes is always less than 50 per cent. So, I am planning to ask all my teachers to give assignments to students which they will have to attempt from home tomorrow and submit day after.”

#Manipur