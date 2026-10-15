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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab bandh: Farmer leaders allegedly detained in Jalandhar

Punjab bandh: Farmer leaders allegedly detained in Jalandhar

Farmer leader Kulwinder Singh was allegedly detained at his residence ahead of the planned protest scheduled to begin at 10 am

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:27 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar bus stand during Punjab bandh call on Thursday. Credit: Sarabjit
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Amid the Punjab bandh call given by farmers' organisations to protest the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, farmer leader Kulwinder Singh was allegedly detained at his residence in Jalandhar on Thursday, ahead of the planned protest scheduled to begin at 10 am.

In a video released ahead of the protest, Kulwinder Singh said the bandh call had been given to demand justice in the killing of Jhota.

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Later, when Kulwinder Singh, along with Sukhvir Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Doaba, and other supporters reached the area near the Jalandhar Amritsar Highway, they were allegedly detained again.

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In a video message, Sukhvir Singh criticised the government over the alleged detentions, saying it was wrong to detain farmer leaders who were peacefully protesting against the killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota. He was also heard raising slogans against the government.

Kulwinder Singh also questioned the action against the farmer leaders, asking why they were being stopped from holding their protest.

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Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh, while speaking to the media, said the police had ensured that the highway was not blocked and that the protesting farmers were moved aside to prevent disruption to traffic.

"There was no problem. Even the farmers' organisations are cooperating with us," the CP said.

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