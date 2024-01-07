Punjab beat West Bengal in opening tie

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

In the opening hockey match played during the 67th National School Games, the Punjab (girls) team beat the West Bengal team by a huge margin of 9-0 goals at Surjit Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In other matches, Himachal Pradesh also registered a massive victory against Chandigarh 9-0, followed by Uttar Pradesh (UP) registering a victory by beating Chhattisgarh 3-0.

The southern state of Karnataka beat Kerala 1-0, Jharkhand beat Uttarakhand 6-0, Haryana won against IPSC 11-0, Delhi beat Andhra Pradesh 3-0 and Orisha beat Rajasthan 4-1.

In the boys’ category, UP beat IPSC 8-0, Maharashtra beat Uttarakhand 3-2, Odisha beat Tamil Nadu 4-1, Chhattisgarh beat CISCE 4-2, Rajasthan beat Bihar 1-0, Gujarat beat Chandigarh 3-0, Haryana beat Delhi 6-0. The match between Kerala and Karnataka ended in a goalless draw.

