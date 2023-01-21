Punjab BJP chief calls on Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s family

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 20

BJP state unit chief Ashwini Sharma today met the family of Congress leader and Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary at Jalandhar.

Sharma reached his Jalandhar residence this afternoon and expressed his condolences to his wife Karamjit Kaur and son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary. The veteran Congress leader had passed away while joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra in his area.

Senior BJP leaders like state general secretary Rajesh Bagha, state vice-president Rakesh Rathour, state secretary Anil Sachar, district BJP president Sushil Sharma, former MLA Avinash Chander, Raman Pabbi, Ashok Sareen, Amarjit Singh Goldy and Manish Vij, among others, were also present.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajkumar Verka, speaking on the sidelines of the visit, condemned the demolition of the under-construction Haveli rastaurant on the 66-feet road.

Speaking to media persons, Verka said, “The government has displayed an indifferent attitude towards the owners of the Haveli restaurant. Many people have with great difficulty set up business in Punjab, but now the AAP government is making things difficult for them. The government is making the life of businessmen miserable. It’s the same story everywhere in the state.”

“As far as the CM is concerned, he only indulges in jumlebaazi (talks) and has no knowledge of ground reality. This is a remote control government being run by people in Delhi,” he added.

Speaking on Congress leader Manpreet Badal joining the BJP, Verka said, “There is a long list, many people from other parties are also all set to join the BJP. There is a long list of people from the Akali Dal too. Veteran leaders are willing to come over to the BJP.”