Punjab BJP leader Grewal urges NIA probe into death threats from Pannun and Rinda

Punjab BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal on Friday issued a statement condemning the latest round of death threats allegedly by foreign-based Khalistani separatists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Calling the threats part of a broader “digital terror” campaign, Grewal accused the two of acting as operatives of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and urged the Indian government to initiate an investigation.

Addressing reporters in Phagwara, Grewal said the threats, believed to have been delivered via email, are a continuation of efforts to silence voices that oppose separatism and stand firmly with the Indian Union.

“These are not mere words. These are threats aimed at intimidating nationalists and attempting to weaken India’s internal security fabric,” he said.

Referring specifically to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is currently based in the United States, Grewal alleged that SFJ functions as a “digital terror platform” rather than a political or human rights organisation.“This is not just about targeting an individual like me,” said Grewal. “This is a direct threat to the sovereignty of India, its institutions, and the rule of law.” He emphasised that such threats must not be seen in isolation but as part of an orchestrated campaign to spread separatist propaganda, especially aimed at Punjab and its diaspora.

Grewal, who has served the BJP for over three decades and claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts in the past, said that the latest incident had prompted him to write an official letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking immediate action.

In the letter, he is understood to have requested a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, digital forensic analysis of the threats, and initiation of diplomatic procedures to hold foreign-based actors accountable.