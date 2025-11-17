Punjab BJP to contest block committee, zila parishad elections on party symbol

After the Tarn Taran bypoll, the BJP leadership today declared that it would contest the upcoming zila parishad and block samiti elections with enthusiasm on its election symbol.

Advertisement

The decision was taken today at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Punjab BJP’s working state president Ashwani Sharma.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by members of the State Core Committee, state office-bearers, district in-charges and co-in-charges, district presidents, MLAs and former MLAs, MPs and former MPs, and candidates who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

The decision follows close on the heels of the just-concluded Tarn Taran bypoll, in which the BJP lost its security deposit and slipped to the fifth spot in a poll which was won by AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu by 12,091 votes.

However, an upbeat BJP has since said bettering it’s vote share compared to 2022, in a closely contested, pure Panthic seat, is yet viewed as a triumph by the party.

Advertisement

At the meeting, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, organisation general secretary Manthri Srinivas Sullu, former state president and former leader of Legislative Party Manoranjan Kalia, former state president and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, former state president and former MP Avinash Rai Khanna and Shwait Malik, former Union Minister Som Parkash, core committee members Manpreet Badal, Kewal Dhillon, SS Virk, Tikshan Sood, Avinash Chandra, and Jeevan Gupta, among others, participated.

Grand religious programmes organised by the BJP to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur were discussed — particularly the grand kirtan darbar on 19 November at Sri Anandpur Sahib, where renowned Raagi Jathas will recall the Guru’s teachings and sacrifice through Gurbani Kirtan.

Party leaders also said a district-level kirtan darbar will be organised in every district till November 30. Along with this, on November 24, thousands of devotees and party workers will participate in the recitation of Sri Sukhmani Sahib at all 628 party mandals. This plan has been finalised.

The meeting also discussed successfully organising upcoming programmes such as the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the campaign to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the campaign marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, and more.