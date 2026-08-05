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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab-born Pallavi Mukhija crowned Mrs Canada World 2026

Punjab-born Pallavi Mukhija crowned Mrs Canada World 2026

Pallavi is a registered nurse working in long-term care and is a passionate advocate for the mental and emotional well-being of senior citizens

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:11 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Pallavi Mukhija emerged victorious in a competition that saw nearly 60 women participating from across Canada.
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Pallavi Mukhija, originally from Goraya in Punjab’s Jalandhar district and now settled in Canada, has been crowned Mrs Canada World 2026 at the national pageant held on July 25 at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey, British Columbia.

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Pallavi emerged victorious in a competition that saw nearly 60 women participating from across Canada. They competed in multiple rounds highlighting confidence, personality, elegance and stage presence. Her outstanding performance earned her the coveted national title, bringing pride to her hometown of Goraya and the Punjabi community.

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During the crowning ceremony, outgoing Mrs Canada World Fallon Shilanthi placed the crown on Pallavi, while Sammy, recognised for her Save the Mothers advocacy, presented her with the official winner’s sash. The announcement was greeted with loud applause as Pallavi celebrated the milestone on stage.

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Apart from her pageant success, Pallavi is a Registered Nurse working in long-term care and is a passionate advocate for the mental and emotional well-being of senior citizens. Through her platform, she aims to raise awareness about the importance of ensuring that seniors feel seen, heard and valued.

Expressing her gratitude after winning the title, Pallavi said, “This crown is more than an achievement; it is a platform with a purpose. I hope to use my voice to create meaningful impact and advocate for a cause close to my heart.”

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Pallavi said she looks forward to representing Canada with grace, purpose and compassion during her reign as Mrs Canada World 2026, while continuing to make a positive impact in the community through her advocacy work.

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