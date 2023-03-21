Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann , Arvind Kejriwal to visit Dera Ballan on March 25

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan near here on March 25. AAP MLA Balkar Singh, DC Jaspreet Singh and Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh on Monday went to the dera to take stock of the preparations.

Even as the AAP-led state government has given a cheque of Rs 25 crore for setting up Guru Ravidass Research Centre at the dera, the same has not gone down well with leaders of the Dalit community as they had said that this amount had already been doled out by ex-CM Charanjit Channi at the fag end of his tenure. The cheque given by Channi could not be encashed as the AAP government had got returned all cheques given for development works in March last year. Since the Jalandhar bypoll is drawing near, the AAP leaders are expected to hand over another cheque of Rs 25 crore to the dera on the day to woo the dominating Dalit community.