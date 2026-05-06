Last-minute patchwork in Phagwara ahead of Punjab CM Mann’s ‘Shukrana Yatra’ halt sparks debate

The proposed brief halt of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann near Gandhi Chowk on the Phagwara-Banga road as part of his “Shukrana Yatra” on Wednesday has prompted heightened administrative activity in the region, with civil and police authorities intensifying preparations to ensure comprehensive security and logistical arrangements, hours before the VIP visit.

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Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Akash Bansal and Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora, have conducted many visits to Phagwara to monitor the situation and oversee arrangements.

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Their inspections have focused not only on security measures but also on the readiness of infrastructure along the Chief Minister’s route. In a notable development, urgent patchwork repairs were initiated on Tuesday evening along the severely deteriorated Phagwara-Banga Road, which has long been a source of concern for residents. The stretch, riddled with deep potholes and uneven surfaces, has been identified as a major hazard for commuters, particularly during the monsoon season. Frequent accidents, especially involving two-wheelers, along with recurring complaints of vehicle damage and traffic congestion, have underscored the urgency of repairs.

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Parallel to the administrative preparations, Deputy Commissioner Bansal convened a meeting at the SDM office with various departmental officials. After the meeting, representatives of several Dalit organisations submitted a memorandum expressing strong allegedly derogatory terminology used in census-related documentation. The delegation, led by Dalit leader Dharamveer Sethi, voiced dissatisfaction over what they described as a dismissive response from the administration, raising concerns about sensitivity and inclusivity in official processes.

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Local officials, including Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Bhagat and SDM Randeep Singh Heer, have also been actively engaged in coordinating efforts to ensure the Chief Minister’s visit proceeds smoothly. Their focus includes crowd management, route clearance and inter-departmental coordination.

Residents of Phagwara have expressed mixed reactions to the developments. While many welcome the renewed administrative attention and hope that such high-level visits will lead to sustained improvements, others have pointed out that longstanding issues — such as illegal encroachments, poor road conditions, and civic neglect — require consistent and systemic intervention rather than episodic action tied to official visits.

In recent months, local residents have staged protests and dharnas demanding durable solutions to infrastructure challenges, particularly the condition of key roads that serve commercial and residential areas.

The current round of repairs has reignited debate over governance priorities and the need for proactive urban management.

As Phagwara prepares for the Chief Minister’s visit, the situation reflects a broader narrative seen across many regions — where administrative responsiveness peaks in anticipation of high-profile events, while citizens continue to seek long-term accountability and sustainable development.