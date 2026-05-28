icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab CM clears road project on Sutlej Dhussi bundh; announces International hockey stadium for Seechewal

Punjab CM clears road project on Sutlej Dhussi bundh; announces International hockey stadium for Seechewal

Mann made the announcement after arriving at Nirmal Kutiya, Seechewal, to pay obeisance at a religious congregation organised on the 38th annual Barsi of Sant Avtar Singh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:51 PM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan being honoured by MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on the occasion of the 38th death anniversary of Sant Baba Avtar Singh Ji at Seechewal village in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

A long-pending demand of the Mand area was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday, as he announced that construction of a road on the Dhussi bundh of the Sutlej river would begin soon.

Advertisement

The strengthening of the Dhussi bundh and a pucca road on it has been a long-pending demand of the area due to recurring flood damage.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the tender for the road from Gidderpindi to Phillaur would be issued on Thursday, and construction would commence shortly thereafter.

Advertisement

Mann made the announcement after arriving at Nirmal Kutiya, Seechewal, to pay obeisance at a religious congregation organised on the 38th annual Barsi of Sant Avtar Singh.

The CM said all necessary arrangements would be made in advance this monsoon season to prevent any damage.

Advertisement

He emphasised that, in line with the Gurus’ teachings, the time had come for people to adopt Gurbani in their lives and restore Punjab’s natural ecology and heritage.

The Chief Minister, along with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, inaugurated the new astroturf at Sant Avtar Singh Memorial Hockey Stadium. Sant Seechewal had provided a grant of Rs 23.04 lakh from his MP fund for installing the astroturf in Seechewal village.

Responding to a demand to lay astroturf on the main ground, the Chief Minister announced that an international-level hockey stadium would be constructed there.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also paid tribute to Sant Avtar Singh. AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia was also present at the congregation.

Sant Jagjit Singh Lopon, Sant Pragat Nath, Sant Baldev Krishan, Sant Amrik Singh Khukhrain, Sant Gurcharan Singh Pandwan Wale, Sant Gurmej Singh, Sant Sukhjit Singh Seechewal, Baba Bhupinder Singh Patiala Wale, Baba Jeet Singh from Haryana, Jathedar Fateh Singh Aul, and Baba Deepak Singh, along with other saints and a large number of devotees, attended the event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts