Punjab CM names road after legendary Sikh warrior

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 5

To make the young generations aware of the rich legacy of the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that Dasuya-Hajipur road would be named after the legendary Sikh warrior Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.

The Chief Minister, while congratulating people on the 300 birth anniversary of the legendary warrior, said the valour and heroism of such heroes had always inspired people to make selfless sacrifices.

Reiterating his government’s firm resolve to develop Punjab as a model state in terms of per capita income, Mann said that the need of the hour was to utilise the immense potential and ensure holistic development of the state. The CM also announced various projects for the district, including a college and strengthening and widening of roads. He also said the district would be developed as a tourist destination.

Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Jay Krishan Singh Rouri and MLA Dasuya Karmbir Singh Ghuman were also present.