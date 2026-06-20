Punjab CM video row: AAP workers protest outside BJP office in Jalandhar

To protest the alleged objectionable video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann which went viral on the internet, AAP workers gathered outside the BJP office at Sheetla Mata Mandir, Mai Heeran Gate, in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Alleging that it was an AI-generated video aimed at defaming the CM, party workers indulged in intense sloganeering against the BJP as they held placards.

Advertisement

Notably, “based on the video and its forensic examination”, the Akal Takht recently declared CM Mann 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth).

Advertisement

The AAP, in response, shared forensic reports claiming the man in the video wasn't the Punjab CM.

Amidst heavy police deployment today, AAP workers in huge numbers gathered outside the BJP office and raised slogans, as part of statewide protests against the video.

Advertisement

AAP district president Amritpal said, "Punjab and the people of Punjab can't be divided over religion even though it may happen in other states. Amidst reports of an internal alliance between the BJP and Akali Dal, AI-generated videos in the name of the CM are being shared, because they have run out of other issues. The video has been reviewed from 1,100 angles — which has shown that the man in it isn't the Punjab CM."

AAP leader Chander Grewal said, "As the BJP has no other issues to raise, falsehoods are being spread regarding the Punjab CM. We have come here to protest against the AI-generated false video being spread to target the CM."

While both leaders criticised the BJP and Akali Dal for the viral video, they refrained from speaking against the Akal Takht or its acting Jathedar Gyani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj.

Grewal said, "Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. It's the state's most revered body, so we have nothing to say against it. However, everyone has the freedom to put forth their side of the story."