Punjab Cong forms teams for flood relief

The Punjab Congress has formed special teams across the state to aid flood-affected areas. The party has paired districts with minimal losses with those severely affected, to ensure coordinated relief efforts. This was announced by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during a meeting in Hoshiarpur with district Congress office-bearers, MLA candidates, and party leaders.

Warring emphasised that the Congress was serious about addressing the flood crisis. He said, “We had requested an appointment with Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Agriculture Minister, to discuss the flood situation, but unfortunately, BJP completely 'captured' him,” referring to their efforts to engage with the Central Government. He said timely steps could have prevented the floods.

He said Rahul Gandhi's has deputed Bhupesh Baghel to assess the situation and he will be arriving Amritsar tonight for his two days' visit. As soon as Rahul's programme to visit Punjab is finalised, it will be informed to all, presently he's busy due to vice-president's elections.

Warring urged everyone to put aside party politics and unite to help the flood-affected people. Congress workers are actively providing aid, and Warring is visiting various Lok Sabha constituencies to oversee the relief work.

Warring stated that in Hoshiarpur, the flood-affected villages of Tanda, Dasuya, and Mukerian have faced significant losses. Congress workers in the region are contributing up to Rs 25 lakh in relief material, and a Flood Relief Coordination Committee has been formed to manage the efforts.