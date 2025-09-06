DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab Cong forms teams for flood relief

Punjab Cong forms teams for flood relief

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 05:21 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Congress has formed special teams across the state to aid flood-affected areas. The party has paired districts with minimal losses with those severely affected, to ensure coordinated relief efforts. This was announced by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during a meeting in Hoshiarpur with district Congress office-bearers, MLA candidates, and party leaders.

Advertisement

Warring emphasised that the Congress was serious about addressing the flood crisis. He said, “We had requested an appointment with Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Agriculture Minister, to discuss the flood situation, but unfortunately, BJP completely 'captured' him,” referring to their efforts to engage with the Central Government. He said timely steps could have prevented the floods.

He said Rahul Gandhi's has deputed Bhupesh Baghel to assess the situation and he will be arriving Amritsar tonight for his two days' visit. As soon as Rahul's programme to visit Punjab is finalised, it will be informed to all, presently he's busy due to vice-president's elections.

Advertisement

Warring urged everyone to put aside party politics and unite to help the flood-affected people. Congress workers are actively providing aid, and Warring is visiting various Lok Sabha constituencies to oversee the relief work.

Warring stated that in Hoshiarpur, the flood-affected villages of Tanda, Dasuya, and Mukerian have faced significant losses. Congress workers in the region are contributing up to Rs 25 lakh in relief material, and a Flood Relief Coordination Committee has been formed to manage the efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts