Punjab cop dies after being hit by bus on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road
The deceased identified as Inspector Rajvinder Singh, was reportedly posted with Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar
Advertisement
A police inspector lost his life after being struck by a bus on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Friday night.
Advertisement
According to local resident Nirmaljeet of Lakhpur village, he noticed a man lying injured on the road while returning home. He immediately rushed the victim to the Civil Hospital in Phagwara in his vehicle, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Advertisement
The deceased was identified as Inspector Rajvinder Singh, a resident of Khushalpur, Hoshiarpur, who was reportedly posted with the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) in Jalandhar.
Advertisement
The accident reportedly took place on the flyover on Hoshiarpur Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement