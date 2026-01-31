Punjab cop dies after being hit by bus on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road

A police inspector lost his life after being struck by a bus on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Friday night.

According to local resident Nirmaljeet of Lakhpur village, he noticed a man lying injured on the road while returning home. He immediately rushed the victim to the Civil Hospital in Phagwara in his vehicle, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Inspector Rajvinder Singh, a resident of Khushalpur, Hoshiarpur, who was reportedly posted with the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) in Jalandhar.

The accident reportedly took place on the flyover on Hoshiarpur Road.